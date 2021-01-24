More Than 50,600 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) More than 50,600 refugees have returned to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, 50,658 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

Buses carrying 137 refugees from Yerevan arrived in Stepanakert in the past day.

A Russian peacekeeping detachment is stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct round-the-clock monitoring from 27 observation posts.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories formerly controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.