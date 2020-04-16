UrduPoint.com
More Than 5.2 Million Americans File Jobless Claims In One Week - US Labor Department

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:08 PM

More Than 5.2 Million Americans File Jobless Claims in One Week - US Labor Department

More than 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the past week as much of the country's economy remains shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Labor Department said in its weekly jobs report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) More than 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the past week as much of the country's economy remains shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Labor Department said in its weekly jobs report on Thursday.

"In the week ending April 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 9,000 from 6,606,000 to 6,615,000. The 4-week moving average was 5,508,500, an increase of 1,240,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,250 from 4,265,500 to 4,267,750," the Labor Department said.

