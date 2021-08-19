- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
More Than 5,200 US Troops On Ground In Kabul- Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States has at the moment over 5,000 personnel in Kabul, Army Major General William Taylor said on Thursday.
"The US military footprint in Kabul is now more than 5,200 total troops in the ground," Taylor said at a briefing.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..
UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh
59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP
World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..
Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone
More Stories From World
-
Islamic State Expanding Activities, Strength in Afghanistan - UN Report3 minutes ago
-
Taliban Seek Friendly Relations With All Countries, Including US - Spokesman13 minutes ago
-
Afghans Hold Anti-Taliban Rally in Athens13 minutes ago
-
US Capitol Police Say Investigating Reports of Suspicious Truck Near Library of Congress13 minutes ago
-
US Capitol Police Say Investigating Active Bomb Threat Near Library of Congress14 minutes ago
-
US Investor Calvey Appeals Verdict in Embezzlement Case Against Him - Moscow Court33 minutes ago
-
EU Disburses Almost $6Bln to France From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund - Commission33 minutes ago
-
Russia Did Not Approve Change of Power in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry33 minutes ago
-
Red Cross Continues Operating in All Afghan Provinces Despite Taliban Takeover34 minutes ago
-
Germany, Turkey Discuss Safety for Refugees From Afghanistan - Defense Minister53 minutes ago
-
Moscow Rejects Western Media Accusations of Harassment of UK Journalists - Zakharova53 minutes ago
-
China to Invest $385Mln Into Bioenergy - Development Commission1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.