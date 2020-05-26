UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 5.3 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 5.3 million, while the global death toll is more than 342,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There have been over 102,790 new cases registered worldwide, bringing the overall number to 5,307,298, per the WHO estimations.

The number of deaths has increased by 4,383 to 342,070.

On March 11, the WHO designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

More Stories From World

