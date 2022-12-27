More Than 5,500 Flights Canceled in US Due to Snow Storm - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) More than 5,500 flights were canceled in the United States as of Monday evening due to a snow storm, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier, media reported that at least 50 people had died in the United States by Monday morning as a result of heavy winter storm-related incidents.

At least 12 states, namely Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin reported a total of 50 deaths, NBC news said. The city of Buffalo in northeastern New York state had the most casualties, with more than a meter of snow falling over the weekend. As of today, at least 14 people had died, the report said.