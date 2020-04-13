UrduPoint.com
More Than 554,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed In US - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 554,000 while the death toll stands at over 21,900 according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 02:00 Moscow time on Monday (23:00 GMT on Sunday) there were 554,226 coronavirus cases in the US, including 21,994 deaths from COVID-19.

New York City alone had 6,898 coronavirus fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University count showed.

The United States currently has the largest number of both coronavirus cases and fatalities out of all the countries, it is followed by Spain (over 166,000 cases and more than 17,000 deaths) and Italy (over 156,000 cases and more than 19,800 deaths).

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump approved Wyoming's declaration of emergency, thereby rendering all US states and territories under the state of emergency for the first time in the country's history.

