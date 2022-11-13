UrduPoint.com

More Than 5.5Mln People Affected By Typhoon Nalgae In Philippines - NDRRMC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

More Than 5.5Mln People Affected by Typhoon Nalgae in Philippines - NDRRMC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) More than 5.5 million people were affected by Typhoon Nalgae (Paeng) in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

"A total of 1,386,558 families or 5,568,783 persons were affected (by the typhoon)," the NDRRMC said.

According to preliminary data, 160 people died, another 146 were injured and 29 went missing. Besides, the NDRRMC revealed that more than 63,000 houses were damaged as a result of the storm.

Typhoon Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm left the Philippines on October 31.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Died Philippines October Sunday Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

53 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.