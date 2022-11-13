More Than 5.5Mln People Affected by Typhoon Nalgae in Philippines - NDRRMC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) More than 5.5 million people were affected by Typhoon Nalgae (Paeng) in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

"A total of 1,386,558 families or 5,568,783 persons were affected (by the typhoon)," the NDRRMC said.

According to preliminary data, 160 people died, another 146 were injured and 29 went missing. Besides, the NDRRMC revealed that more than 63,000 houses were damaged as a result of the storm.

Typhoon Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm left the Philippines on October 31.