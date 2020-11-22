More Than 58 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 58 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 1,378,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 04:20 Moscow time on Sunday (01:20 GMT), there are 58,014,491 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,378,866. The number of recovered individuals stands at 37,155,362.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. France comes fourth.

The US has registered more than 12 million COVID-19 cases and has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world (255,800).

Russia is fourth on the global coronavirus tally with over 2 million confirmed cases and over 35,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data.