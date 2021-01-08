More Than 6 in 10 Americans Blame Trump for Capitol Riot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) A majority of Americans hold President Donald Trump responsible for Wednesday's seizure of the US Capitol by his supporters, a new Politico/Morning consult poll revealed on Thursday.

"The poll, conducted from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, shows 63 percent of registered voters believe Trump is at least 'somewhat' responsible for the events that led to the chaos at the Capitol. Roughly half of respondents, 49 percent, say Trump is 'very responsible,' " a Politico report explaining the poll said.

The rioters were viewed overwhelmingly, by 70 percent of voters surveyed, as Trump supporters, and a majority of respondents (59 percent) said they should also be considered domestic terrorists, the report said.

Lawmakers were forced to shelter in place as both chambers of Congress went into lockdown amid the siege, which resulted in four deaths, according to media reports.

The rioters sought to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory after Trump had encouraged them to march on the Capitol during a Wednesday morning rally near the White House. Trump has refused to concede defeat maintaining that he won the 2020 presidential election, but it was stolen from him via a massive election fraud.