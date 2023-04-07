Close
More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained In Thailand Now Heading To US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 07:54 PM

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - Reports

More than 60 Christian refugees from China who were detained in Thailand last week are now heading to the United States, The Washington Post reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) More than 60 Christian refugees from China who were detained in Thailand last week are now heading to the United States, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Thailand released 63 members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church Thursday night after they were detained in the country last week for overstaying their visas, the report said, citing a Thai police immigration division colonel.

The group is expected to arrive in Dallas, Texas on Friday evening, the president of Christian human rights organization ChinaAid, Bob Fu, reportedly said.

The group, also known as the Mayflower Church due to efforts to flee persecution in their native country, had been living in Thailand since last September, after they were denied refugee status in South Korea.

US Congressman Lance Gooden last week sent a letter urging US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure the safety of the Mayflower Church, as well as two American travelers from Texas who were also detained by Thai police.

The US Embassy in Bangkok was involved with UN Refugee Agency representatives in talks about the situation with Thai officials, the report said.

Members of the Mayflower Church claim they faced unbearable harassment in China, the report said.

The Constitution of the People's Republic of China grants freedom of religious belief and protection of "normal religious activities" that do not disrupt public order or interfere with state education.

