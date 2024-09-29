Open Menu

More Than 60 Dead From Storm Helene As Rescue, Cleanup Efforts Grow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Cedar Key, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The death toll from powerful Storm Helene has reached at least 63, authorities said Saturday, as responders, hampered by washed-out bridges and debris-strewn roads, searched house-by-house for survivors in devastated parts of several southern and eastern US states.

At least 24 people died in South Carolina, 17 in Georgia, 11 in Florida, 10 in North Carolina and one in Virginia, according to updated reports from local authorities and media tallied by AFP.

Helene slammed into Florida late Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and surged north, gradually weakening but leaving a path of destruction.

Federal emergencies were declared in six states -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee -- with more than 800 personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) deployed to assist local officials.

Repair crews were already at work Saturday, and the National Weather Service said conditions would "continue to improve today following the catastrophic flooding over the past two days."

But it warned of possible "long-duration power outages."

More than 2.7 million customers were still without electricity across 10 states from Florida in the southeast to Indiana in the midwest as of Saturday night, according to tracker poweroutage us.

