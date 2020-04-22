More than 60 expats quarantined in SE Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 62 Turkish expats who arrived in the southeastern Gaziantep province early Wednesday were placed in quarantine as part of measures to stem the spread of corona-virus

GAZIANTEP, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :At least 62 Turkish expats who arrived in the southeastern Gaziantep province early Wednesday were placed in quarantine as part of measures to stem the spread of corona-virus. The citizens who arrived on a Turkish Airlines flight thanked the government for bringing them home.

After arriving at Gaziantep Airport, they passed through thermal camera and were checked for any signs of fever.

They were then transferred to Ummu Gulsum Dormitory for 14 days. Turkey has so far registered nearly 96,000 corona-virus cases, with a death toll of 2,259.

After being first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions. It has killed some 177,000 people and infected 2.56 million, while nearly 687,000 have recovered, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.