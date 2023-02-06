UrduPoint.com

More Than 60% Of Americans Say Biden Has Not Done Much - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, more than 60% of Americans say that he has not accomplished much during his tenure, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Monday

The nationwide poll of 1,003 adults, conducted from January 27 to February 1, found that 62% of Americans think Biden has accomplished "not very much" or "little or nothing." The results show a stark partisan split � 93% of Republicans fall in this group, compared to 22% of Democrats.

Biden scored poorly on various issues, ranging from lowering prescription drug costs to improving infrastructure. Regarding two top issues � the economy and the Russia-Ukraine conflict � only 37% and 40% of respondents, respectively, said they approved of the way Biden was handling them.

Regarding his possible re-election in 2024, 36% of respondents said they would either be "enthusiastic" or "satisfied but not enthusiastic," whereas 43% said the same regarding former President Trump.

