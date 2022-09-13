More Than 60% of Brits Believe Charles III Will Be Good King - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Some 63% of UK citizens believe that Charles III, who ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be a good king, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday.

Only 15% of the respondents said his reign will be a bad one, the new poll revealed. In May, a survey showed that UK citizens were split 32% to 32% on whether or not Charles would make a good king.

In addition, 53% percent of those surveyed believed that his wife Camilla will also do a good job.

According to the poll, 73% of respondents believed that Charles III handled the situation well in recent days, while 94% said his first address to the nation was good.

As for Elizabeth II, almost nine out of 10 people believe that her reign had a beneficial impact on the country, with 87% saying that she will go down in history as one of the greatest UK monarchs.

On September 8, Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed King on Saturday.