More Than 600 Journalists Killed By Covid-19: NGO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:07 PM

More than 600 journalists killed by Covid-19: NGO

More than 600 journalists have died of Covid-19 last year since March 1, a press freedom organisation said, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 600 journalists have died of Covid-19 last year since March 1, a press freedom organisation said, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), which tracks the deaths of journalists around the world, said that of the 602 media workers known to have died from the new coronavirus, more than half were from Latin America, with 303 fatalities.

Some 145 deaths were recorded in Asia, with 94 in Europe, 32 in North America and 28 in Africa.

The PEC said it was not possible to differentiate journalists who had become infected whilst working, and their list also includes retired journalists.

The Geneva-based group said it believes journalists "should have priority access to immunisation upon request".

"Because of their profession, journalists who go into the field to testify are particularly exposed to the virus. Some of them, specially freelancers and photographers, can't just work from home," PEC secretary-general Blaise Lempen said in a statement.

The PEC tally is based on information from local media, national associations of journalists and regional PEC correspondents.

It said the actual number would be higher than 602 as the cause of journalists' deaths is sometimes not specified, their deaths are not announced or there is no reliable local information.

