More Than 6,000 Ukrainians Being Trained Now At 40 Different Training Locations - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Some 6,000 Ukrainians are currently being trained at several dozens of different locations, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Some 6,000 Ukrainians are currently being trained at several dozens of different locations, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"Through a global effort, more than 6000 Ukrainians are being trained right now at 40 different training locations and 65 courses in 33 nations on three continents," Milley said.

Milley went on to say that the United States has trained over 11,000 Ukrainians in combined arms maneuvers and staff training.

"We are currently training three battalions, a tank battalion, and two territorial National Guard battalions," Milley added.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

