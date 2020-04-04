More than 60,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1330 GMT Saturday from official sources.

A total of 60,457 deaths have been recorded, including 44,132 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.