More Than 60,000 People Missing in Mexico Amid War on Drugs - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) More than 60,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 2006 when the so-called war on drugs against carters started, Deputy Interior Minister Alejandro Encinas said on Monday.

Several hundred cases date back to the 1960s, however, over 97 percent of people have gone missing since 2006. Moreover, there is no data on the date of the disappearance of 8,000 people.

The northwestern state of Tamaulipas registered the most amount of disappearances with over 10,000 people gone missing, while the western state of Jalisco came close behind with over 9,000.

The war on drugs, unprecedented in its intensity, began in Mexico in 2006 under then-President Felipe Calderon, who summoned army units for operations against drug mafia, reformed the Mexican Federal police and announced a hunt for the most notorious leaders of the Mexican criminal world.