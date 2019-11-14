More Than 64 People Admitted to Hospitals Amid Violent Escalation in Hong Kong - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Sixty-four people have been admitted to Hong Kong's hospitals in the wake of the most recent wave of escalation in China's administrative region, media reported, citing the local Hospital Authority, early on Thursday.

The RTHK broadcaster reported, citing the authority, that among those hospitalized, 34 people were in stable condition, while 23 people had been discharged and one person was still receiving medical aid.

Hong Kong has been rocked by violence since Monday. On Wednesday, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. The demonstrators, in their turn, threw Molotov cocktails and stones and blocked off roads in the area.

Media also reported that a man had been found dead after falling from a height in Tsuen Wan, a town in Hong Kong's Western New Territories.

The case became high-profile but it was unclear if it had a connection with the protests.

Residents of China's special administrative region engaged in the protests against amendments to the extradition legislation in June. Though the legislation has still been abandoned, the protesters continue rallying against police violence, and call for universal suffrage and an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators.

The police maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters, despite the protesters' claims to the contrary. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.