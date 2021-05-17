UrduPoint.com
More Than 650 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast: UNHCR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

More than 650 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that more than 650 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that more than 650 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya.

"Over 650 persons were returned on Sunday to Tripoli by Libyan authorities," the UNHCR tweeted earlier Monday.

"Survivors departed aboard 4 rubber boats from Zuwara (Western Libya), and were intercepted/rescued and returned in 2 different disembarkation. UNHCR & IRC (International Rescue Committee) offered urgent humanitarian & medical aid to all survivors," the UNHCR said.

Rescued migrants often end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

More Stories From World

