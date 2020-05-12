More Than 66,000 COVID-19 Cases, 2,300 Deaths Registered Across Africa - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has reached 66,119, with 2,331 related deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa said on Tuesday.

According to the organization's statistics, COVID-19 has reached all 54 African countries and only nine nations have yet to register any fatalities from the disease.

South Africa has the highest tally with 10,652 cases and 205 fatalities, while Egypt follows with 9,746 cases and 533 deaths, according to the WHO's numbers.

The spread of the disease appears to be on a steep trajectory, as only 15,000 cases had been recorded on the continent in mid-April.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an Ethiopian national, last month expressed concern about the ability of health care systems in developing nations to cope with a sharp increase in patients should the coronavirus take hold on the continent.

Many nations have taken a variety of mitigation measures and many have issued stay-at-home orders.