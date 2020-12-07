UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 67 Million COVID-19 Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 67 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 04:30 Moscow time on Monday (01:30 GMT) , there are 67,004,543 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,535,038. The number of recovered individuals stands at 43,032,444.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia comes fourth with over 2.4 million cases.

