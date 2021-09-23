UrduPoint.com

More Than 67% People Over 12 Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated In Finland - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:12 PM

More Than 67% People Over 12 Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated in Finland - Health Ministry

The Finnish Health Ministry said on Thursday, that 83% of people over 12 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and over 67% have been fully vaccinated against the disease

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Finnish Health Ministry said on Thursday, that 83% of people over 12 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and over 67% have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

"In Finland, 83 per cent of the target population for COVID-19 vaccination, i.e. people who are 12 years of age or over, have received at least their first vaccine dose, and 67 per cent also their second vaccine dose," the ministry of social affairs and health said in a statement.

The number of new COVID-19 cases within the past two weeks is 27% lower than that of the two weeks prior.

"The vaccinations administered so far provide very good protection for older people and those at the highest risk of severe illness from the COVID-19 disease," the ministry stated, adding that even one vaccine dose decreases the risk of COVID-19 in each age group by 50% minimum.

Most patients getting treatment against the coronavirus now have not been vaccinated. As of Sunday, 21 people across Finland were in intensive care, and the number of such patients has been declining. A total of 1,062 deaths related to COVID-19 were registered in the Scandinavian country by Wednesday, according to medical experts.

Related Topics

Finland Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.