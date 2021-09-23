More Than 67% People Over 12 Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated in Finland - Health Ministry

The Finnish Health Ministry said on Thursday, that 83% of people over 12 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and over 67% have been fully vaccinated against the disease

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Finnish Health Ministry said on Thursday, that 83% of people over 12 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and over 67% have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

"In Finland, 83 per cent of the target population for COVID-19 vaccination, i.e. people who are 12 years of age or over, have received at least their first vaccine dose, and 67 per cent also their second vaccine dose," the ministry of social affairs and health said in a statement.

The number of new COVID-19 cases within the past two weeks is 27% lower than that of the two weeks prior.

"The vaccinations administered so far provide very good protection for older people and those at the highest risk of severe illness from the COVID-19 disease," the ministry stated, adding that even one vaccine dose decreases the risk of COVID-19 in each age group by 50% minimum.

Most patients getting treatment against the coronavirus now have not been vaccinated. As of Sunday, 21 people across Finland were in intensive care, and the number of such patients has been declining. A total of 1,062 deaths related to COVID-19 were registered in the Scandinavian country by Wednesday, according to medical experts.