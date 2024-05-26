More Than 670 Estimated Dead In Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) More than 670 people are believed to be dead after a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, a UN official told AFP on Sunday as aid workers and villagers braved perilous conditions in their search for survivors.
The once-bustling hillside village in Enga province was almost completely obliterated when the landslide struck in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.
"There are an estimated 150-plus houses now buried," said UN migration agency representative Serhan Aktoprak, adding that "670-plus people are assumed dead".
"The situation is terrible with the land still sliding.
The water is running and this is creating a massive risk for everyone involved," added Aktoprak, who oversees teams of emergency workers from Port Moresby.
The unforgiving terrain, damaged roads and an outbreak of tribal violence nearby have seriously hamstrung efforts to get help into the disaster zone.
More than two days after the landslide rumbled down the face of Mount Mungalo, mud-caked villagers in bare feet are still searching for their loved ones using shovels, axes and other makeshift tools.
Disaster worker Omer Mohamud arrived at the site on Sunday, finding deeply "traumatised" villagers using "sticks and spades to discover the trapped bodies".
