More Than 7 Million Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 7 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 402,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 05:00 Moscow time on Monday (02:00 GMT), there are 7,006,436 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 402,699. The number of recovered individuals stands at 3,140,718.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (1,940,468) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (110,503), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.