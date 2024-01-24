More Than 70 Dead After Mali Gold Mine Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
More than 70 people were killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, a local gold mining group leader and a local official told AFP on Wednesday
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) More than 70 people were killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, a local gold mining group leader and a local official told AFP on Wednesday.
"It started with a noise. The earth started to shake. There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We've found 73 bodies," Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, told AFP, of the incident on Friday.
The same toll was confirmed by a local councillor.
Mali's ministry of mines in a statement on Tuesday announced the death of several miners but did not give precise figures.
The government offered its "deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Malian people".
It also called on "communities living near mining sites and gold miners to scrupulously respect safety requirements and to work only within the perimeters dedicated to gold panning".
Mali, which is among the world's poorest countries, is one of Africa's leading gold producers.
Gold mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and authorities struggle to control artisanal mining of the metal.
Mali produced 72.2 tonnes of gold in 2022 and the metal contributed 25 percent of the national budget, 75 percent of export earnings and 10 percent of GDP, the then minister of mines Lamine Seydou Traore said in March last year.
Recent Stories
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered
Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziristan
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on ..
CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar
KPPSC postpones interviews scheduled from Feb 6 to 9
Kohat police arrests 22 suspects including 3 outlaws
More Stories From World
-
At least 39 dead in central China fire1 minute ago
-
French trial sought for airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash1 minute ago
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin34 minutes ago
-
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister holds talks with Kuwaiti Counterpart1 hour ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Spanish state secretary for foreign,global affairs2 hours ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister visits Saudi National Museum2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary General, UK Secretary of state for international trade discuss FTA negotiations progre ..2 hours ago
-
Thai court reinstates reformist ex-PM candidate Pita as MP2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City reports new COVID-19 sub-variant2 hours ago
-
Magnitude of earthquake in Northern Chile revised from 5.2 to 5.3 -- GFZ3 hours ago
-
Six killed in Mongolia gas explosion3 hours ago