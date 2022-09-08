More Than 70% of French Consider Sanctions Against Russia Useless - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Seventy-four percent of the French think that sanctions against Russia are ineffective, but at the same time almost the same amount, 72%, support them, a poll from Elabe said on Wednesday.

Forty percent of respondents believe that it is necessary to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia even if this negatively affects the standard of living of the French.

Another 32% say they support the current policy of the government, but if the impact on their daily lives is too strong, sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine should be reduced, the poll said, as cited by French broadcaster BFMTV.

According to the poll, 27% of the respondents believe that the purchasing power of the French is more important than support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.