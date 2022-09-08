UrduPoint.com

More Than 70% Of French Consider Sanctions Against Russia Useless - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

More Than 70% of French Consider Sanctions Against Russia Useless - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Seventy-four percent of the French think that sanctions against Russia are ineffective, but at the same time almost the same amount, 72%, support them, a poll from Elabe said on Wednesday.

Forty percent of respondents believe that it is necessary to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia even if this negatively affects the standard of living of the French.

Another 32% say they support the current policy of the government, but if the impact on their daily lives is too strong, sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine should be reduced, the poll said, as cited by French broadcaster BFMTV.

According to the poll, 27% of the respondents believe that the purchasing power of the French is more important than support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same From Government

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

1 hour ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

1 hour ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

1 hour ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.