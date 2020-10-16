More Than 70 People Killed by Ongoing Monsoon Rains in India - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The heavy rains in India have already resulted in a death toll of at least 70 people as the monsoon season remains in full swing, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported on Friday.

Rains hit the south-central Indian state of Telangana the hardest so far, leaving at least 50 people killed as a result. Material damage includes around 20,000 houses damaged and numerous sown fields flooded, according to the report.

Telangana authorities have reportedly asked the Indian government for 13.

5 billion rupees ($184 million) in assistance to help those affected by the unceasing downpour, including 6 billion rupees for the aid to farmers and 7.5 billion for recovery works.

The total cost of damage from the rains is currently estimated at 50 billion rupees.

Another 27 people reportedly died as a result of flooding in the central state of Maharashtra, where heavy rains have been ongoing for already two days now. The local authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 people.