More Than 700,000 Displaced In Haiti, Half Of Them Children: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) More than 700,000 people are now displaced from their homes in Haiti, more than half of whom are children, the United Nations said Wednesday, as gang violence ravages the country.
One of the world's poorest countries has been plunged into anarchy, with gangs taking over the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the security and health systems collapsing.
The UN's International Organization for Migration agency said that by early September, some 702,973 people were displaced in the Caribbean country.
"These latest figures show a 22 percent increase in the number of internally displaced people since June, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation," the IOM said.
The agency called for greater international attention on the crisis.
"The sharp rise in displacement underscores the urgent need for a sustained humanitarian response," said Gregoire Goodstein, the IOM's chief in Haiti.
"We call on the international community to step up its support for Haiti's displaced populations and the host communities that continue to show remarkable resilience in the face of these challenges."
The report said around 75 percent of those displaced were now sheltering in the country's provinces.
