UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 700Mln Children Live In Countries Most Impacted By Climate Change - Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

More Than 700Mln Children Live in Countries Most Impacted by Climate Change - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) An estimated 710 million children live in the 45 countries that are at the highest risk of being impacted by flood, droughts, hurricanes and other extreme weather events caused by climate change, Save the Children warned on Monday.

In a report released ahead of Thursday's US-sponsored online Leaders Summit on climate change, the UK-based non-governmental organization said that as a result of this situation, children in those countries ” 70 percent of which are in Africa -” will suffer food shortage, diseases, water scarcity or a combination of these factors.

"Children are on the front-line of the climate crisis. We respond every day to emergencies caused by extreme weather events like droughts, floods, and storms - and we see how they impact child malnutrition, poverty, and outbreaks of disease. The world's response to climate change will decide the prospects not just of millions of children now, but of future generations too," Save the Children UK chief executive officer, Kevin Watkins, was quoted as saying.

The report also noted that the UK government's decision to reduce foreign aid will affect 32 of the 45 most at-risk countries, with a combined child population of 673 million.

"Unfortunately, cuts to our aid budget will mean less support for children living in countries at the forefront of the climate crisis," Watkins said, adding that as the host of the upcoming UN Climate Change Summit or COP26 in November, the UK should set an example and bring the world together behind a plan to tackle climate change and support the communities worst affected by it.

Save the Children claimed, for example, that the impact of climate change is worsening the already dire situation in Yemen, where millions of children are at risk of hunger, while in Bangladesh they are highly exposed to flooding, cyclones and rising sea levels, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo malaria and dengue fever are already plaguing children.

Among the recommendations made by the NGO are that UK government acknowledges that the climate crisis is a child rights crisis affecting children "first and worst," and to increase financial aid for adaptation, with a specific focus on children in poorer countries.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Shortage World Dengue Bangladesh United Nations Flood Water Budget Yemen United Kingdom Congo November Government Million

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

19 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

24 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

27 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.