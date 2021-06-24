UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 750 Unmarked Graves At Former Canada Indigenous School: Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

More than 750 unmarked graves at former Canada indigenous school: chief

More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said Thursday -- the second such shock discovery in a month

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said Thursday -- the second such shock discovery in a month.

"As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves" at the site of the former Marieval boarding school in Saskatchewan province, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters. "This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves."

Related Topics

Canada SITE

Recent Stories

DP World, Somaliland open new terminal at Berbera ..

11 minutes ago

Mass Killing of Over 100 People in Burkina Faso Co ..

2 minutes ago

Hamza Shahbaz appears before FIA

2 minutes ago

Expatriates' delegation meets PM; laud legislation ..

2 minutes ago

IMF to Discuss With Argentina New Support Program ..

2 minutes ago

US former police officer to be sentenced for Georg ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.