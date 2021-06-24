More than 750 unmarked graves at former Canada indigenous school: chief

More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said Thursday -- the second such shock discovery in a month

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said Thursday -- the second such shock discovery in a month.

"As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves" at the site of the former Marieval boarding school in Saskatchewan province, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters. "This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves."