More Than 755,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in US - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 755,000 while the death toll stands at over 40,400 according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 21:30 GMT on Sunday there were 755,533 coronavirus cases in the US, including 40,461 deaths from COVID-19. New York City alone had 14,451 coronavirus fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University count showed.