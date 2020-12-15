More Than 76,000 People in Japan Out of Job Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

More than 76,000 people in Japan have lost their jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the media reported on Monday, citing Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) More than 76,000 people in Japan have lost their jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the media reported on Monday, citing Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

According to the Kyodo news agency, 76,500 people were left without jobs due to the COVID-19. Most of all - 15,000 people - lost their jobs in the production field; 10,000 people - in public catering, and the same number in retail; another 9,000 people lost their jobs in the hotel business.

The Japanese economy was hit unprecedentedly by the restrictive COVID-19 measures, shrinking an annualized 29.2 percent in the April-June quarter, a record contraction in the country's modern history. While the economy has seen a rebound in the third quarter, the growth is not expected to return to the pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

Earlier in December, Japan approved new economic stimulus measures, including a package worth 73.6 trillion Yen (over $707 billion) aimed at supporting the economy amid the pandemic.