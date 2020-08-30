More Than 780 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Germany confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 241,771. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,295, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Saturday, an estimated 35,000 - 38,000 protesters took part in a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Germany's capital. A total of more than 300 arrests were made during the Saturday protest, according to State Minister of the Interior of Berlin Andreas Geisel.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups. There have also been reports of small local outbreaks and coronavirus cases reported among young travellers entering Germany.