UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 780 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Germany - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

More Than 780 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Germany confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 241,771. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,295, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Saturday, an estimated 35,000 - 38,000 protesters took part in a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Germany's capital. A total of more than 300 arrests were made during the Saturday protest, according to State Minister of the Interior of Berlin Andreas Geisel.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups. There have also been reports of small local outbreaks and coronavirus cases reported among young travellers entering Germany.

Related Topics

Protest Germany Young Berlin From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 30, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

11 hours ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

10 hours ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

10 hours ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.