More Than 7Mln Refugees From Ukraine Arrived In Europe Since February 24 - UNHCR

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 06:45 PM

More than 7 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries from February 24 to August 30, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) More than 7 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries from February 24 to August 30, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

According to UNHCR, 7,004,781 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Europe, of which more than 3.9 million people registered in European countries as part of national assistance programs.

As of August 30, more than 2.4 million Ukrainian refugees arrived in Russia, more than 1.

3 million - in Poland, over 971,000 - in Germany, and more than 423,000 - in the Czech Republic.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.

