More than 8 in 10 Black Americans Consider Trump a 'Racist' - US Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US race relations have deteriorated during the Trump administration, with more than 80 percent of African-Americans considering President Donald Trump racist and more than 90 percent expressing disapproval of the president's overall job performance, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll showed on Friday.

"While personally optimistic about their own lives, black Americans today offer a bleaker view about their community as a whole," the poll found. "They also express determination to try to limit Trump to a single term in office."

Moreover, pessimism in the black community goes beyond assessments of the president, with 65 of African Americans believing it is "bad time" to be a black person in America and 77 percent saying it is a "good time" to be white, the poll showed.

"More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine in 10 disapprove of his job performance overall," the poll found.

Trump often asserts that blacks have benefited from the nation's growing economy, with African-American unemployment at historically low levels, but the president receives little credit, the poll revealed.

A 77 percent majority of black Americans say Trump deserves "only some" or "hardly any" credit for the 5.5 percent unemployment rate among black adults, compared with 20 percent who say Trump deserves significant credit, according to the poll.