Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

More Than 80 Journalists Murdered in 30 Countries Across World in 2020 - Watchdog

More than 80 journalists have been killed in 30 countries around the world since the beginning of this year, with most of the murders committed in India and Mexico, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) More than 80 journalists have been killed in 30 countries around the world since the beginning of this year, with most of the murders committed in India and Mexico, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization said on Thursday.

"The number of journalists killed [across the world] increased by 10% compared to last year. In total, since January, 84 media workers have been killed in 30 countries around the world (up from 75 last year)," the group said in a release.

According to the watchdog, 13 journalists were killed in India and 11 in Mexico. Among other most dangerous countries for media staff were Pakistan (8), Afghanistan (6), Iraq (5), the Philippines (4) and Honduras (4).

While 16 reporters were killed in areas of armed conflict, most of them were targeted for their work in peaceful countries. Additionally, over 500 journalists fell victims to the coronavirus pandemic.

"More than 520 journalists have also died from Covid-19 since March (see our corona-ticker). Over the year, nearly 600 journalists died as a result of the violence and the pandemic, a very heavy price, the worst since the Second World War," the PEC said.

In total, 1,180 journalists were killed across the globe over the last decade.

