More Than 80 Million Americans Cast Early Votes in 2020 Election - US Elections Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) More than 80 million Americans have cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Thursday.

The data showed that as of Thursday afternoon, 80,061,661 registered US voters had cast ballots in the election, representing more than 58 percent of the turnout in 2016, when 138 million citizens voted.