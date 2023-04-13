More Than 80% of Adult Americans View China Negatively, Number Rising - Pew Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Five out of six American adults have a negative view of China and the number is rising, a new Pew Research Center poll reported on Wednesday.

"A large majority of US adults (83%) continue to have negative views of China, and the share who have very unfavorable views (44%) has increased by 4 percentage points since last year," Pew said in a press release.

In addition, around four out of every ten Americans now believe China is an enemy of the United States and not just a competitor or a partner - a figure that has risen by 13% in the past year, the survey, which was taken from March 20 to 26, said.

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "62% of Americans see the China-Russia partnership as a very serious problem for the United States, up 5 points since October and back to the original high levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine invasion in 2022," Pew said.

Nearly half of those surveyed (47%) said China's relations with Taiwan and its human rights policies were serious problems for the United States.