Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

More Than 80% Of Adult Americans View China Negatively, Number Rising - Pew Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 12:40 AM

More Than 80% of Adult Americans View China Negatively, Number Rising - Pew Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Five out of six American adults have a negative view of China and the number is rising, a new Pew Research Center poll reported on Wednesday.

"A large majority of US adults (83%) continue to have negative views of China, and the share who have very unfavorable views (44%) has increased by 4 percentage points since last year," Pew said in a press release.

In addition, around four out of every ten Americans now believe China is an enemy of the United States and not just a competitor or a partner - a figure that has risen by 13% in the past year, the survey, which was taken from March 20 to 26, said.

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "62% of Americans see the China-Russia partnership as a very serious problem for the United States, up 5 points since October and back to the original high levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine invasion in 2022," Pew said.

Nearly half of those surveyed (47%) said China's relations with Taiwan and its human rights policies were serious problems for the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin United States March October From Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

43 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

51 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

57 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

56 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

1 hour ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.