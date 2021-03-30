UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 80% Of Intubated Covid Patients Die In Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:16 PM

More than 80% of intubated Covid patients die in Brazil

More than 80 percent of Covid-19 patients who have to be intubated in Brazil have died since the start of the second wave of infections ravaging the country, according to researchers

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 80 percent of Covid-19 patients who have to be intubated in Brazil have died since the start of the second wave of infections ravaging the country, according to researchers.

The mortality rate since February 15 -- 83.5 percent -- is far higher than in countries such as Mexico, Britain, Germany or Italy, highlighting how the South American country's hospitals are struggling to deal with a surge of infections that has pushed many to the brink of collapse.

"It shows the fragility of the health system, which was already suffering from years of under-investment and got overwhelmed by the large number of cases," Fernando Bozza, a researcher at leading public health institute Fiocruz, tolf AFP on Monday.

His research team partnered with the University of Sao Paulo to compile data from public and private hospitals on the clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients with severe breathing difficulty who are intubated and put on ventilators.

A first study of 250,000 patients from February 15 to August 15 last year that was published in The Lancet medical journal found the mortality rate for intubated patients in Brazil was 78.

7 percent.

That figure was already well above the number for Britain (69 percent), Germany (52.8 percent), Italy (51.7 percent) or Mexico (73.7 percent).

But now the rate is even worse, amid an explosion of severe cases in Brazil, Bozza said.

"Some hospitals are so overwhelmed they have to intubate patients outside the intensive care unit. That's the case for 17 percent of hospitals in the northern region," he told AFP.

His team found big differences in patient outcomes by region and between public and private hospitals.

Impoverished regions such as the north and northeast had mortality rates for intubated patients of around 90 percent, while the figure was 79.8 percent in the wealthy southeast -- and just 25 percent at prestigious Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's average daily death toll from Covid-19 has nearly quadrupled since the start of the year, to more than 2,600.

Experts blame the surge partly on a local variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious.

Nearly 314,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, second only to the United States.

Related Topics

Died Germany Sao Paulo Italy Brazil United States Mexico February August From

Recent Stories

Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main ..

8 minutes ago

UN chief calls for int'l efforts to meet humanitar ..

8 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

'Moscow, Islamabad have developed strategic trust' ..

8 minutes ago

SpaceX Company Completes Stuffing of First Fully-C ..

11 minutes ago

Coalition to Defeat IS Expands Coordination Amid R ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.