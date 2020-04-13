(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's measures against COVID-19 were not good enough for the overwhelming majority of Japanese citizens, a survey conducted by the Kyodo news media outlet said on Monday.

The poll showed that 80.4 percent of respondents said that the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions last Tuesday came too late.

Eighty-two percent of respondents said that the authorities should compensate businesses that will lose profit from suspending operations.

Abe's approval rating fell by more than five percent down to 40.4 percent, the poll revealed.

The nationwide telephone survey was conducted for four days through Monday.

Japan has so far confirmed 7,370 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.