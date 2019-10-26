More Than 80 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces at Gaza Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Eighty-one Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that erupted near the Gaza border area in the wake of weekly protests there, media have reported.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Friday that there were 11 minor children and paramedics among those wounded.

It noted that 37 people had been injured by live ammunition and 29 people were shot by rubber bullets with metal slugs.

Dozens of people have inhaled tear gas.

The Friday weekly anti-Israeli Palestinian protests were held for the 80th time in a row. They started in late March 2018 as a campaign dubbed the Great March of return. The clashes that usually accompany the protests have claimed the lives of dozens of people and left hundreds injured.