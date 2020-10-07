UrduPoint.com
More Than 8,000 Gather For Greek Neo-Nazi Trial Verdict: Police

Wed 07th October 2020

More than 8,000 gather for Greek neo-Nazi trial verdict: police

More than 8,000 people gathered Wednesday outside the Greek courthouse for the verdicts in the trial of leaders of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, police told AFP

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 8,000 people gathered Wednesday outside the Greek courthouse for the verdicts in the trial of leaders of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, police told AFP.

The crowd started gathering two hours before the verdicts were due to be handed down from 0800 GMT, in response to a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and leftist parties.

Some carried placards that read: "The people want the Nazis in jail".

