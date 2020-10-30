More Than 80Mln Americans Cast Early Votes in 2020 Election - US Elections Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) More than 80 million Americans have cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Thursday.

The data showed that as of Thursday afternoon, 80,061,661 registered US voters had cast ballots in the election, representing more than 58 percent of the turnout in 2016, when 138 million citizens voted.

So far more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots - 51.9 million - and 28.1 million votes have been cast in person, the data shows.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as of mid-day Thursday, leads nationally by 7.7 percent on average in the nine most recent surveys posted on Reaclearpolitics.com, dropping three percentage points from where it stood more than a week ago.