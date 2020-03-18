UrduPoint.com
More Than 850 Million Students Worldwide Not At School: UNESCO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

More than 850 million young people, or nearly half the world's student population, are barred from their school and university grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, UNESCO said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 850 million young people, or nearly half the world's student population, are barred from their school and university grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, UNESCO said Wednesday.

Calling it an "unprecedented challenge" for education, UNESCO said schools had been closed in 102 countries, with partial closures in 11 more -- and there would be more closures.

