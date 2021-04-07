More Than 90 Percent of Swedes Ready For Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) More than 90 percent of Sweden's population are ready to get inoculation against COVID-19 as soon as they get a chance to do it, a survey by the Swedish Public Health Agency showed Wednesday.

According to the research, which was referenced by a Swedish website Local, referring to 91 percent of respondents would get a vaccine either "definitely" or "probably".

Only five percent mentioned that they would not be inoculated while four percent have not decided yet whether they should get a vaccine or not. Elderly people expressed more willingness to get inoculated than young people.

The survey said that the main reason why people want to receive a vaccine shot is to protect their own health and others.

The survey was conducted in from March 11-22 among 3,000 people.

According to Local, more than 1.2 million people have so far got at least one dose of vaccine, 540,288 have received the both shots.