More than 90 Yemen rebels killed near Marib: coalition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The coalition said Friday it had killed at least 92 Huthi rebels in air strikes on two districts near Yemen's strategic city of Marib.

The deaths are the latest among hundreds to have been reported killed in recent fighting around Marib, and come during a second week of intense bombing.

"Operations targeted 16 military vehicles and killed more than 92 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al-Jawba and Al-Kassara, the coalition fighting in Yemen said, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.