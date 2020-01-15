More Than 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 979 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 245 people (73 women and 125 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [crossing points], and 734 people (220 women and 374 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in a statement.

The Syrian Armed Forces' engineering units cleared 5.4 acres of land of mines, destroying 37 explosive devices, the center stated.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been actively involved in the process of helping war-torn Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to its population.