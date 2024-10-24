More Than A Million Indians Flee As Cyclone Approaches
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Balasore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) At least 1.1 million people on India's eastern coast hunkered down in storm shelters ahead of a powerful cyclone set to hammer the low-lying region early Friday morning.
Cyclone Dana is likely to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha states -- home to around 150 million people -- as a "severe cyclonic storm", India's weather bureau said.
It predicts winds gusting up to 120 kilometres (74 miles) per hour to cause "major damage" to thatch-roofed houses, which are common on the coast.
Major airports have shut overnight, including key travel hub Kolkata, where heavy rain lashed the sprawling megacity.
India's navy said two ships were "standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams".
The eye of the storm is predicted to make landfall early Friday (from 1830 GMT Thursday), near the coal-exporting port of Dhamra.
An AFP photographer in Balasore, about 70 kilometres north from the area of expected landfall, reported ferocious rains and trees bending in gales.
Government disaster response teams drove the streets, broadcasting warnings from loudspeakers urging people to take shelter.
The storm will also hit neighbouring Bangladesh, where the leader of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said that "extensive preparations" had been made.
Crashing waves are expected to inundate swathes of coastal areas, with water predicted to surge up to two metres (6.5 feet) above usual tide levels.
Odisha's health minister Mukesh Mahaling told AFP that "nearly a million people from the coastal areas" had been taken to cyclone centres.
West Bengal government minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said more than 100,000 people had moved there.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia approves near 30 percent rise in defence spending6 minutes ago
-
Russia moves to ratify N. Korea defence treaty, Seoul issues warning6 minutes ago
-
Sundar 'will never forget' seven-wicket haul as New Zealand 259 all out6 minutes ago
-
Blinken expects Gaza truce negotiators to meet 'in coming days'16 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan-Portugal workshop highlights joint research on traditional medicine16 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize16 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says clashing with Israeli troops in Lebanon border village56 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway1 hour ago
-
PIA to operate weekly Islamabad-Beijing flight on Friday1 hour ago
-
Sundar dazzles with seven wickets as New Zealand 259 all out1 hour ago
-
Blinken meets Qatari emir in Gaza mediation push2 hours ago
-
Sundar bags seven as India bowl out New Zealand for 2592 hours ago