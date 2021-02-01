UrduPoint.com
More Than Dozen Dead After Suicide Blast, Gunmen Attack On Mogadishu Hotel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:40 AM

More Than Dozen Dead After Suicide Blast, Gunmen Attack on Mogadishu Hotel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Over a dozen people were killed as a result of a suicide car bombing and gunfire attack on the Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, The Canberra Times reports.

Police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said as cited by the newspaper on Monday that a car loaded with explosives crashed into the hotel entrance on Sunday afternoon.

Armed gunmen stormed the hotel following the explosion, opening fire inside the building.

The Canberra Times said at least 17 people were killed and the death toll could still rise.

Police have reportedly managed to rescue some people from the hotel, including the owner and an army general.

The Al-Shabab radical Islamist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack on the Afrik Hotel, which is popular with government officials and journalists.

